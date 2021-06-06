On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash westbound on State Highway 25 at marker 21.9 in Eden.
Johnny B. Harral, 64, of Eden, was driving westbound on SH25 in a two-door 1923 Ford passenger car similar to a Model T. Harral drove off the right shoulder where the vehicle overturned and rolled. Harral, and his passenger, Jordan S. Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.
Harral was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified. Tamcke was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional in Twin Falls.
The westbound lane was blocked for three hours.