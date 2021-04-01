On Wednesday, March 31 at approximately 4:26 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash westbound I84, at mile post 227, near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.
Pamala Wharton (56) of Boise, was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa westbound when she drove off the left shoulder of the road and overcorrected. The Nissan rolled coming to rest near the right shoulder of the roadway. The front passenger, Debra Ploss (56) of Boise, was ejected and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The rear passenger, Anthony Corona (55) of Boise, was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.
Corona was wearing a seatbelt. Wharton and Ploss were not wearing seatbelts.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, Malta Ambulance and Cassia Regional Medical Center.