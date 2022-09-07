Ambulance stock image
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County.

A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side.