Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County.
A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene.
The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for approximately 5 1/2 hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and Clark County Bridge and Road Department.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.