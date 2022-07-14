Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022, at approximately 7:29 PM on US Highway 95 at Mcintyre Road near Sweetwater, Idaho.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old male was traveling northbound on US95 when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist that was traveling northbound in front of him.
The fellow cyclist was beginning to turn onto Mcintyre Road when the collision occurred.
The injured cyclist was transported to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The northbound lane was blocked for approximately one hour.
Next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.