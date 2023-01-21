Ambulance
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County.

A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound.

