Eastern Idaho Public Health is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after first discovering the omicron variant in Bonneville County just over two weeks ago.
Mimi Taylor, Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman, said the district saw the single largest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic's start on Thursday, 432. The previous single-day high for reported cases was 319, which was recorded Wednesday. On Friday, the district reported 328 cases, marking the third straight day with more than 300 cases. The only other day since the pandemic's start in which the district saw more than 300 reported cases was Dec. 9, 2020, when 310 cases were recorded.
"These unprecedented numbers are likely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant that is now rapidly spreading across Idaho, the nation, and the world," Taylor wrote in the news release. "Case numbers are likely much higher than officially reported due to people not getting tested for a variety of reasons including personal choice, lack of availability of rapid testing supplies, and the underreporting of positive results from at-home tests."
Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said hospitals cannot easily distinguish between patients who have the omicron variant of COVID-19 and those who have another variant, but given the recent surge and the confirmation of the variant in the region, omicron is the likely cause.
"The majority of cases that were sequenced during the past two weeks were omicron," Rackow said.
The omicron variant is distinct for its high number of mutations, which have helped it infect people who have been vaccinated and those who have previously been sick with another variant. However, the omicron variant has been less effective than its relatives at attacking the lungs, and those with vaccinations and booster shots are less vulnerable to the virus than those who are unvaccinated, Rackow said.
James Corbett, the district's director of Community Health Services, said omicron's symptoms resemble a cold, including headaches, congestion and upper respiratory problems.
The omicron variant is less likely to lead to hospitalizations on an individual level. Both Taylor and Corbett said hospitalizations tend to lag behind the appearance of a variant by a few weeks. Rackow warned that if the omicron variant does lead to an increase in hospitalizations, it could overwhelm hospitals that are increasingly placing staff on leave after they've become sick.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on our community and has disrupted our lives for nearly two years now. We all want things to get back to normal. But right now, while cases are surging and the level of disease spread in our communities is high, I urge everyone to protect themselves and their families, especially those who are at highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” Rackow said in a news release. “We are a strong and resilient community; let’s just hold on a little bit longer as we make it to the other side of the pandemic.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health identified 12 deaths related to COVID-19 this week, bringing the weekly number back into the double digits. Those losses bring the death toll in eastern Idaho to 409.
Anyone who wants to get a vaccine or have questions about the virus can contact Eastern Idaho Public Health at 208-533-5223.