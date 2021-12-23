Eastern Idaho Public Health announced Thursday it had identified the omicron variant of COVID-19 in eastern Idaho.
A health district news release said one person in Fremont County was confirmed to have been infected with the variant.
The omicron variant has made international headlines and deflated hopes the pandemic would soon end as it spread. The variant, first identified in South Africa in November, is notable for having more mutations than other variants and for its potential to infect people who have been vaccinated.
In the release, Eastern Idaho Public Health officials emphasized that vaccines would still reduce the number of infections.
"Public health officials in Idaho continue to recommend that everyone 5 years of age or older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that individuals 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot," the release said.
Those needing to schedule an appointment for a booster shot or a first or second dose of vaccine, can call 208-533-3223.
Five people died this week from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho.
Three of the deceased were women and two were men. Four of them were in their 70s and one was in her 40s. Two were from Lemhi County and one each was from Bonneville, Teton and Fremont counties.
Eastern Idaho Public Health tracks COVID-19 deaths across eight counties — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The counties have a population of about a quarter-million between them.