The last time Ryan Crouser was in Pocatello for the Simplot Games, he was a high school senior from Oregon who was just happy to get out of the rain.

“Simplot to me was really a special one because it was indoors,” Crouser, the world record-holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put, said after delivering the keynote address for this year’s Simplot annual breakfast. “Coming from western Oregon, we were training in the rain, 40 degrees. So I remember being excited to be able to compete indoors because we don’t have to be in the rain and it’s going to be warm.”

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser speaks at the Simplot Games’ Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends on Friday.

