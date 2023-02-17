The last time Ryan Crouser was in Pocatello for the Simplot Games, he was a high school senior from Oregon who was just happy to get out of the rain.
“Simplot to me was really a special one because it was indoors,” Crouser, the world record-holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put, said after delivering the keynote address for this year’s Simplot annual breakfast. “Coming from western Oregon, we were training in the rain, 40 degrees. So I remember being excited to be able to compete indoors because we don’t have to be in the rain and it’s going to be warm.”
Crouser responded by setting the national indoor high school shot put record of 77 feet 2.75 inches during the 2011 Simplot Games at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena, a record that still stands. That record was accomplished with a 12-pound ball.
“For me, I’m a numbers guy,” Crouser said. “So the variables I can take out, if we can take out the rain, the temperature, that’s more conducive to performing well. I really enjoy indoor track and field, and I’m glad they have this here in Pocatello to give so many athletes — over 2,000 this year — the opportunity to experience the same thing that I did.”
Any review of his career accomplishments — both the world indoor and outdoor records, the last two Olympic golds — would allow the neutral observer to come to the same conclusion: Crouser is the most accomplished athlete in the history of his discipline. But his message to those gathered at the annual “Fosbury and Friends” breakfast was one of continued discipline and self-improvement. There was no hint that the 30-year-old University of Texas graduate is satisfied with his career.
“I feel like for me, I’ve never been motivated especially by records, and the title of being ‘the best ever,’’’ Crouser said. “I remember talking to Mac Wilkins, the Olympic gold medalist in the discus, and a former world record holder. … He was saying it’s a bit frustrating when you set your goal to be a world record holder because when you get it, where do you go from there? That really resonated with me, so for the longest time I’ve always tried to focus my perspective on myself. … So all I can do is perform at my best.”
Willie Banks, another former Olympian and world record holder in the triple jump, asked Crouser after his speech what keeps him motivated. That led Crouser to launch into an ode to the precision of track and field.
“The one beautiful thing about track and field, throwing, any of the events, is that you can see yourself improve,” Crouser said. “It’s so easy to measure. It’s you against the tape measure. It’s you against the distance you threw yesterday. The best feeling to me in sports is throwing a personal best, because you can definitively say, ‘I’m better today than I was yesterday. I’m better today than I’ve ever been.’’’
There was a time in his highly successful career, however, when Crouser wasn’t seeing the kind of progress he expected. In fact, when he was a fifth-year senior at Texas trying to complete his master’s degree in finance and still train, he was seeing regression in his performance. He was getting up at 5 a.m. to weight train, was in class most of the day, and he was throwing when he could find time in the evenings and on weekends. In his first meet that spring, his best throws were worse than his performance as a high school senior.
He was, he told his father, ready to walk away from track after he completed his master’s degree that spring.
“I feel like I’m just spinning my wheels,” he told his dad, Mitch, who was a Big Sky discus champion at the University of Idaho in the 1980s. “I’m not seeing any progress. I’m getting worse, it feels like, every week.”
His dad’s advice: “Just do your best, stick with it, and in the long run it will pay off.”
That summer, Crouser secured a place at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, where he slept, trained when he wanted and “did all the little things that I wanted to do in college, but didn’t have the time because I was in school,” he said.
One month later, after throwing a “massive PR (personal record),” Crouser qualified for the Olympic trials. He made the U.S. team, then shocked a lot of track and field observers by taking the gold medal in that summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
“It was really all attributed to the people surrounding me, and by continuing to move forward when it didn’t seem like it was worthwhile,” Crouser said. “When it felt like I was going backwards was really when I was laying the foundation to springboard to the Olympic level. … All I can say is when we are closest to our biggest breakthrough is when it feels like we are the farthest.”
Crouser told the breakfast gathering another story illustrating his father’s wisdom. When he was a senior in high school, Crouser was practicing in the cold and rain of a typical Oregon spring day with his dad, who was also his coach. During his discus workouts, his dad noticed a young woman who was short, unathletic and really struggling with the discus. Crouser said she was throwing it about 30 feet, far short of anything that would be competitive at the district level. His dad decided he was going to work with the young lady, despite Ryan’s pleas that they move on so he could get his shot put throws in.
When Ryan asked his dad why he chose to spend his time with an athlete who was clearly never going to be a major performer while ignoring his own son, the accomplished shot putter, his dad said, “Track and field will give a lot more to her than she’ll give to track and field.”
The young lady eventually doubled her distance that spring, but still not enough to be a district qualifier. But Ryan remembered his father’s response, and thought about it a lot. A year later, he and his dad ran into the young woman at a local junior college. “She said to my dad, ‘I just want to thank you for teaching me to believe in myself, and seeing that if I work hard on something, I can improve.’”
“At the end of the day,” Crouser continued, “we have no control over the level of talent we have as individuals. All we can choose is what we do with the talent, how hard we work and where we go with that. I think she’s the prime example of the power of sport, but also realizing it’s not about the talent you have. … You have nothing to do with the talent you have. All you can control is how hard you work.”
Crouser continued to work hard after his first Olympic gold medal, and finally at the 2021 Olympic trials, he broke the 31-year-old outdoor world shot put record established by Randy Barnes in 1990. Crouser’s throw of 76-feet, 8-inches, using a 16-pound ball, obliterated Barnes’ mark by 8 inches. Crouser told the Simplot audience the record throw was accompanied more by relief than exuberance.
He’d been expecting to break the record in each of the previous six meets prior to the Olympic trials, only to be frustrated at each stop.
“I knew from the moment it left my hand that it was a world record,” Crouser said. “And I just thought, ‘Finally! There it is.’ It felt like the pressure is off. I’ve known I could do it for three years at that point. I knew I could do it, six times I thought I’d get it and I didn’t — and finally I did.”
Crouser followed that up with his second Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo games that summer, after sweating out COVID protocols. His suite mate was diagnosed with COVID and was removed from the games, and Crouser had to endure daily COVID tests until he was cleared to compete. When he was finally able to get in the ring, he said, he felt a huge weight had been lifted and he responded with an Olympic record toss of 76 feet 5 inches.
Crouser plans to try to break his own indoor shot put world record on Saturday during an “Elite Shot Put” exhibition at noon in Holt Arena. Crouser set the current record of 74 feet 10.5 inches in January 2021, breaking a record that held for over 31 years. He’ll compete against five Idaho State University athletes, and he hopes plenty of spectators will come out to cheer on their efforts.
“I’m going into Saturday with the goal to set the indoor world record,” he said. “The shot put is a high-energy event. The louder in the arena, the better.”
The Simplot Games are free and open to the public. Saturday’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. Because of on-going renovations at Holt Arena, only the north side of the arena is open during the games.
