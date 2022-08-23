Ann Swanson & Jed Bradley

Jed Bradley, left, and Ann Swanson will perform in the upcoming Old Town Actors Studio production of "On Golden Pond."

 Submitted photo

Old Town Actors Studio kicks off their 2022-23 season with “On Golden Pond.”

The Ernest Thompson play revolves around Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. John Grayson portrays the retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory — but still sharp tongued, observant and eager to see what life has in store. Judith Long creates Ethel, 10 years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman. She delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter Chelsea (Ann Swanson) and her dentist fiancé (Jason Reed), who go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son, Billy (Kevin Wilson), behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness — and slang — in return. Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the final moments of the play.