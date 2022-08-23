Old Town Actors Studio kicks off their 2022-23 season with “On Golden Pond.”
The Ernest Thompson play revolves around Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. John Grayson portrays the retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory — but still sharp tongued, observant and eager to see what life has in store. Judith Long creates Ethel, 10 years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman. She delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter Chelsea (Ann Swanson) and her dentist fiancé (Jason Reed), who go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son, Billy (Kevin Wilson), behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness — and slang — in return. Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the final moments of the play.
Jed Bradley as Charlie and Meredith Wilson as the Operator round out the “On Golden Pond” cast directed by Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson, stage managed by Christina MacIntire, and designed by Bob Swanson. Many may be familiar with the film version starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda, which was made in 1981. However, the original play opened on Broadway in 1979 and won a Tony Award as well as a Drama Desk Award. In 2001 CBS aired a live television adaptation of the play featuring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the lead roles. A Broadway revival featuring African American stars James Earl Jones and Leslie Uggams was produced in 2005.
“On Golden Pond” will open Sept. 16 and play Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through Sept. 26. Along with the 7:30 evening productions, there will be one matinee on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. Go to oldtownactorsstudio.net to make reservations.