You may wonder if there’s a misprint in our title. Not so!

Just a few weeks ago, you likely heard or sang these words in their original format, as we all welcomed the new year of 2023. The words are, of course, the translation of the title of an old song composed by Robert Burns, familiarly known to all Scots as “Rabbie Burns” and also known throughout the world as the “the Scottish poet,” as well as the National Poet of Scotland.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.