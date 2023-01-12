You may wonder if there’s a misprint in our title. Not so!
Just a few weeks ago, you likely heard or sang these words in their original format, as we all welcomed the new year of 2023. The words are, of course, the translation of the title of an old song composed by Robert Burns, familiarly known to all Scots as “Rabbie Burns” and also known throughout the world as the “the Scottish poet,” as well as the National Poet of Scotland.
The words “Auld Lang Syne” meaning “Old Long Since,” are, in fact, more than anything a celebration of old times.
The beginning lines of the poem read:
“Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot and days of auld lang syne?”
Having strong Scottish blood in our family lines and, having been blessed to visit this beautiful homeland of some of our ancestors, we had never learned of the translation of the poem from the old Scottish tongue into modern English.
We learned this fact while watching the first weekly Sunday program of 2023 -- “Music and the Spoken Word” -- featuring the Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The five-minute “Spoken Word” on this day was presented by the articulate host, Lloyd Newell.
We learned in that five-minute talk that Robert Burns came from humble beginnings in the west of Scotland. In our own research, we also learned that Burns was born in the small town of Alloway, Scotland, January 25, 1759. The date is still celebrated annually by groups of his admirers and devotees.
Robert Burns died July 2, 1796, and is buried in Dumphries, Scotland. He died at the early age of thirty-seven.
His most well-known poems, including “Auld Lang Syne” “are “My luve is like a red, red rose,” “To a Mouse,” and “Scots wha hae where Wallace bled.” (Note: Old English is correct as written).
It is “Auld Lang Syne,” however, with its mass appeal that deals poignantly with reflections. The words engender thoughts that continue to be sung at New Year’s Eve, generation, after generation.
The words “Auld Lang Syne” can have special meaning that require some thought on our part. We can take the time to review the lives of our worthy ancestors, as we review our own lives, as well.
We can determine if the “old year” has added to our personal growth and development. We can ask if we have done our best to serve others, as our Savior served so meaningfully in his own life on earth? Have we shown love in our relationships, especially those within our own homes? We can look back to old times, and we can project ahead as to what we can and will do of worth throughout the coming New Year.
As the title of the excellent biography of church leader, Gordon B. Hinckley, reads: we can “GO FORWARD WITH FAITH” -- every day with a fresh, clean slate. We can remember that each day presents endless choices which will become the sum total of our lives—each day making mistakes, each day repenting of those mistakes, and each day starting again.
Perhaps next year, the “old long since” or “auld lang syne” of the past will be something we can reflect on with joy – and, like the old song, a kind of gift to our Heavenly Father, to ourselves, and to each other.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are local members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.
