Idaho Department of Lands officials and community members are trying to stop vandalism and other problems that are occurring at local recreation areas.
IDL officials announced this month that they may close the East Fork of Rock Creek in Power County — a popular place for camping, fishing and ATV use — if recreators don’t stop damaging the land and leaving behind trash and human waste.
In Bannock County, community members have taken it upon themselves to raise reward money to catch the perpetrator tagging “Pardox Poc” on local trail signs, buildings and other areas.
“It’s just a public nuisance and an eyesore,” said Chubbuck resident Shawn Lowry, who started a GoFundMe campaign to raise reward money. “It’s frustrating. It’s your community and you don’t want to see it destroyed by someone.”
Lowry has found graffiti near City Creek and Edson Fichter trails. He’s also seen online photos of graffiti in other places.
People try to clean it up, but the perpetrator just comes back or tags another area, Lowry said.
He’s trying to raise a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of “Paradox Poc.” As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 13 community members had donated a combined $1,060 on the site, which can be found at bit.ly/3xtRCOr.
Lowry is asking anyone with information about the perpetrator to contact local law enforcement.
IDL officials are also asking the public to do their part to protect the popular Rock Creek area, which is located east of Rockland and roughly 16 miles south of American Falls, so they don’t have to close it to full size vehicles, camping and OHV users.
“We are hopeful that the public will recreate responsibly and a closure will not be needed. However, if trash, human waste, vandalism and/or resource damage continues to occur a closure could happen sometime this summer,” Heath Hancock, resource supervisor, wrote in an email response to the Journal. “We are giving people a chance to take care of the land and be good stewards when they recreate so that a closure won’t be necessary.”
Hancock says heavy recreation is damaging roads and vegetation in the area, especially when conditions are wet. That’s why they’ve decided to implement a seasonal closure from November 1 to April 15/May 1, depending on how wet the spring is.
But they may also move to a year-round closure if they can’t find answers to other problems occurring in the area.
They’re having trouble with people leaving behind garbage and human waste.
Another agency provided trash and restroom services in the past, but won’t do so this year because it became cost prohibitive, IDL officials said. And there were still problems occurring despite those services.
“It really didn’t work when it was provided, because people would continue to pile bags of garbage when the bin was clearly full,” Hancock wrote. “We would be open to portable restrooms if someone or an organization from the community was willing to provide them and account for more regular cleaning.”
In the meantime, officials are asking people not to camp in the area when it’s raining, to stay on exiting trails and to pack out whatever they pack in.
“Additionally, it would be great if volunteer groups organized clean up days to pick up litter that is left behind,” Hancock wrote.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call the IDL Jerome office at 208-324-2561 for more information.
IDL officials say the land is owned by the Public Schools Beneficiary and revenues from grazing and other management activities help fund K-12 education. Recreational use is a secondary privilege.
“The policy set by the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) allows the public to recreate on endowment lands, but only if it does not interfere with management activities or otherwise negatively affect the long-term financial return to the beneficiaries,” Hancock wrote. “In this case, the land is leased for grazing and the recreational impacts are damaging the forage resource which could result in a loss of revenue. Dispersed camping and other recreation activities provide no revenue to the beneficiary. Money to repair damage comes out of funding for public schools and short-changes Idaho’s children.”
Officials are asking people to be more respectful of the land.
Hancock calls the East Fork Power County’s hidden gem and says it draws many campers from Bannock County.
“It is understandable why so many people love to camp and recreate there, with the access to OHV trails and fishing,” Hancock wrote. “It would be a shame if Idaho Department of Lands was forced to close it due to the actions of what is likely a small percentage of the recreating public.”