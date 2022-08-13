Utah Boom Meteor

This image from video released by Snowbasin Resort shows their web cam capture of a meteor flying over Snowbasin in Huntsville, Utah on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. A loud "boom" heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Snowbasin Resort

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.