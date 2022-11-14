BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.

Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

(3) comments

laura ashley

It is such a comfort to know university president scott green has already offered his THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. what a relief. we can all go about our business now as if it never happened.

Ranger11

how terrible

V Jinx

Talk about trauma inducing! Tell a story, tell nothing of how, then leave the imagination stirring. This type of journalism is bs. The university wants to thank who?

