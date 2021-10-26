Generally the wife of a Mayor doesn't get involved with city business but takes a quiet supportive role for her husband. This is a very wise policy. I feel impressed at this time, though, to share with readers why I feel Mayor Kevin England is so successful. These are my personal observations from our 43 years together.
Kevin England is a doer, a hard worker. He gives 100% of his effort to anything he undertakes. He has always found joy in his work. He enjoys his work as the Mayor and gives it his all, even in the simple things like the Mayors walking challenge. He kills it!
Kevin loves the people of Chubbuck and the people who work for the City. They feel this and give it in return. His attitude and feelings of love extend through the city, surrounding community and region. The love and support we have been given has been very humbling, to the extent of overflowing.
Mayor England has always been a positive person. He has the attitude that things can be done, that what the City needs will happen. There is a plan, there is a way. Together the Mayor and City staff will get it done!
Story continues below video
The Mayor has never taken a negative approach to any situation, person or candidate. He has always taken the high road.
In this time of election as you decide who you will vote for in any place or position, I would suggest the following to you; When a candidate has good and positive things to offer to your community they won't, and don't, need to use negative and divisive words or tactics. A positive person is your best bet to get good and great things done.