Last Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to review a lower-court ruling that Oberlin College must pay a $36 million judgment to Gibson's Bakery, a family-owned and operated business that Oberlin was found to have defamed. This decision upheld an earlier verdict that Oberlin had libeled Gibson's Bakery in the aftermath of a 2016 shoplifting incident involving three Black Oberlin students.

During the November 2016 incident, a member of the Gibson family (and store employee) confronted a male student who, along with two female accomplices, had attempted to shoplift two bottles of wine upon being refused a purchase with a fake ID. When the Gibson's employee attempted to call the police, a violent scuffle ensued. When the police arrived they found the Gibson's employee on the ground being kicked by all three students.