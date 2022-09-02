Last Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to review a lower-court ruling that Oberlin College must pay a $36 million judgment to Gibson's Bakery, a family-owned and operated business that Oberlin was found to have defamed. This decision upheld an earlier verdict that Oberlin had libeled Gibson's Bakery in the aftermath of a 2016 shoplifting incident involving three Black Oberlin students.
During the November 2016 incident, a member of the Gibson family (and store employee) confronted a male student who, along with two female accomplices, had attempted to shoplift two bottles of wine upon being refused a purchase with a fake ID. When the Gibson's employee attempted to call the police, a violent scuffle ensued. When the police arrived they found the Gibson's employee on the ground being kicked by all three students.
All three students were subsequently arrested and later pleaded guilty to theft and other misdemeanors related to assault on the Gibson's employee. None of the students received any jail time. All three issued statements, as part of a plea bargain, to the effect that Gibson's actions were reasonable and werenot racially motivated.
Shoplifting is unfortunately and distressingly common — even in a small place like Oberlin (population 8,000). Indeed, other small businesses in the area had reported losses due to shoplifting during the same time amounting to tens of thousands of dollars. Given all of this, most reasonable people would conclude that a deal involving a guilty plea, an accurate statement of events, some community service and a promise to play nice in the future as a good outcome for the students.
But not the brain trust at Oberlin. Not by a long shot.
Administrators at Oberlin, while fully and completely aware of the facts of the case, suspended business with the bakery and encouraged a student boycott of Gibson's by fanning a false narrative that the employees of Gibson's had racially profiled the students who'd shoplifted.
While the administration and legal counsel at Oberlin have come to strongly dispute this version of events, long after the fact, by claiming that they merely chose not to interfere with their student's first amendment rights, a voluminous chain of evidence clearly shows otherwise. Their goal was to punish Gibson's in order to pander to their students. Instead of being adults in the room, they were co-conspirators in a scheme to defame a local business over stupors and vapors.
It's abundantly clear that former Dean of Students Meredith Raimondo and others actively encouraged students to financially punish Gibson's Bakery through a combination of pickets, boycotts and severance of contracts. Gibson's attempted to negotiate in good faith with the students and the school but to no avail. At one point, the student government at Oberlin even attempted to strong-arm Gibson's by offering to stop the protests if Gibson's would agree to no longer prosecute first-time shoplifters.
After voluntary talks failed, Gibson's did what most of you would hope that they would do — they told Oberlin College to go pound sand. They then sought relief in the courts, suing for libel and breach of contract.
Oberlin adopted a very curious — at least to those who know little about how higher education works — defensive posture. They went after members of their own faculty who were defending, rightfully, Gibson's Bakery. Their legal strategy has been described by several analysts as legal malpractice. A string of legal defeats were followed by appeal after appeal — an apparent attempt by Oberlin to run out the string. Until now. Barring the most unlikely of circumstances, Oberlin must pay Gibson's $36 million in damages.
I mentioned earlier that Oberlin's legal strategy was curious only to those with little exposure to how higher education works. Let me explain.
I was telling a friend recently what I thought was the difference between crazies on the left and crazies on the right. Both groups are about the same size and both are out where the buses don't run, but their effect on how things operate is asymmetric.
The crazies on the right tend to be associated with small business, the trades and rural America. Right-wing fantasy tends to be organic and swell from the ground up. Not, mind you, that there's no exploitation of right-wing grievances by the likes of Trump, the Tea Party and other powerful entities. But the far right is largely a grassroots affair. Other than a ballot apiece, they control few of the levers of power in our society.
The far left, on the other hand, pontificates from a considerably more lofty perch. The left controls about half of the Fortune 500, most of the media, most government bureaucracy and almost all of higher education. Even when the left loses elections they still win because they control much of what's not up for a vote.
In higher education in particular, survey after survey shows that University faculty and administrators hew overwhelmingly to the left. I'm unaware of any study that disputes this. And though it's anecdotal, this aligns with my personal experience of 40 years in higher education. In short, you are far more likely to be immolated by an errant asteroid than to encounter a widely acknowledged conservative voice of authority in higher ed.
At one University where I spent a few decades, the current faculty are less concerned by dismal graduation rates and abysmal teaching and research outcomes than they are about a popular fast-food chain (which serves a pretty tasty chicken sandwich), one that happens to be associated with conservative causes, having a franchise on their campus.
In such an environment, it's very, very easy to not encounter a single voice willing to speak up to something as clearly foolish as going after Gibson's Bakery for reasonably defending their business — and worse, lionizing shoplifters as victims. I can easily see this being a not-so-vigorous debate, the wrong way, in nearly every relevant committee on which I served. Some people would have objected, but they would have been on the losing end of the discussion. Too much of this type of thing and tenure and promotion might not be as smooth as you'd hoped.
In the Gibson's Bakery affair, Dean Meredith Raimondo and former Oberlin attorney Donica Thomas Varner displayed all of the arrogance of woke leftists and all of the ignorance of administrators who know little as to how life works in the outlands beyond their campus. Though they've both moved on, Oberlin now has 36 million reasons it can no longer flee to consider the error of its ways.
If this were the start of a trend, it'd be nothing but a good thing.
