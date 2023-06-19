Trump supporters have replaced The Constitutional Oath of Office and the Pledge of Allegiance with ones which more accurately mirror their actions. These take precedence over the historical oath and pledge. The new ones, which Trump’s allies have sworn to, resides only in their mind. They strongly adhere to them though! These clearly demonstrate their Trump can do NO wrong attitude/actions. They support his long-planned destruction of democracy by claiming that all current and future indictments are politically motivated “witch hunts”, in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The new “Trump lover” oath and pledge: TRUMP CULT OATH. “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend Donald J. Trump, wannabe Dictator for Life of the United States against all enemies (i.e., TRUE patriotic and honest Americans who believe in the “rule of law”); that I will bear true faith and allegiance to DJT; that I lovingly take this obligation, without any guilt or bad conscientious whatsoever, and will do whatever is necessary to evade truth and honor; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of a Trump worshiper. So help me DJT.” TRUMP CULT PLEDGE. “I pledge my unwavering allegiance to Donald J. Trump, wannabe Supreme Ruler of the United States of America, and to the demise of the Republic for which he, with our full support, hopes to convert to authoritarian and rule, one Nation under Trump, divisible, with corruption, lies and hypocrisy for all.”
