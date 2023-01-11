POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The contractor fell 30 to 40 feet to the snowy ground below and was badly injured with no pulse.
The victim's employee called 911 but did not know the address of the home under construction so he ran to the house across the street to find out and relay the information to the 911 dispatcher.
The employee encountered a resident of the neighboring home, Rebecca Nelson, who was shoveling snow. She provided the employee with a location he could forward to the dispatcher and she then informed her mother, Mary Nelson, about the emergency situation going on across the street from their residence.
Mary, a registered nurse who retired from Portneuf Medical Center in December after 35 years, immediately went to the scene to assess the situation.
Mary found the employee informing the 911 dispatcher via phone of the contractor's dire condition as the victim remained on the ground unconscious and not breathing without a pulse.
Mary immediately began administering CPR in hopes of saving the contractor's life and a few minutes later her son Jon Nelson, a 29-year-old North Bannock firefighter and Idaho State University respiratory therapy student, arrived to help.
For 10 to 15 minutes they administered CPR until a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance arrived.
The paramedics aboard the ambulance took over the CPR at that point and continued with life-saving efforts for about 10 more minutes before the victim regained his pulse.
The man was then transported by the ambulance to PMC. Authorities haven't yet released an update on his condition.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is crediting Mary and Jon with helping to save the man's life but the mother and son don't feel like heroes.
"I would do it for anyone who needed help," Mary said. "I was just trying to help the best I could."
The victim, whose name has not been released, certainly benefited from receiving near immediate medical care from a registered nurse, who had provided CPR numerous times in her many years working in PMC's intensive care unit, and her son, who had also administered CPR before in life or death situations.
But Mary said she had never administered CPR in the snow before.
"I hope it did some good," she said.
The Sheriff's Office believes it likely made the difference in saving a man's life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.