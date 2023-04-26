CHUBBUCK — A local man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly violating a no-contact order during an incident that triggered a massive police response to a Chubbuck neighborhood.
Around 3:15 p.m. the possible no-contact order violation was reported at a mobile home on the 400 block of Chickadee Drive, Chubbuck police said. It was reported that a woman and infant were in the residence and that the man allegedly violating the no-contact order, later identified as 31-year-old Coleton Murphy of Chubbuck, might be armed with a handgun.
Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police immediately responded and shut down Chickadee Drive as they began attempting to contact those inside the home via phone.
School District 25 was notified about the incident by police and diverted school buses away from the neighborhood.
"We appreciate their willingness to adjust at a moment's notice for the safety of the children on the buses," Chubbuck police said in a news release.
After several failed attempts to reach anyone inside the home via phone, police launched a drone to observe what was going on at the residence. Officers also told nearby residents to stay indoors until the incident was over.
Chubbuck police said in their news release: "During the incident we were able to observe both parties in the home and no one appeared to be injured and there was no ongoing verbal or physical disturbance between the two parties."
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday the woman exited the residence and told officers that there was no infant inside the home but Murphy was still there.
Police were able to make contact with Murphy around 5:20 p.m. and he exited the residence and was arrested without incident.
Police said he was not armed at the time of his arrest.
Chubbuck police said Murphy will be charged with a no-contact order violation with possible additional charges pending.
"Our investigation is still ongoing and officers are still on scene, however there is no ongoing threat to the public," Chubbuck police said.
The Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments also responded to the incident.
