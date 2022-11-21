POCATELLO — Congratulations to Jubilee Edwards, a first-grade learner attending Edahow Elementary, and Landon Rasmussen, an eighth-grade learner attending Hawthorne Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 November C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.

Jubilee was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Heather Judy. In her nomination letter, Ms. Judy wrote: “Jubilee Edwards shows a lot of outstanding character, attitude, kindness and encouragement for a student her age. She is constantly looking out for others around her, noticing when others are feeling sad, and always tries to make them happy again. You can always find Jubilee trying to lend a helping hand, or trying to make someone smile. She comes in with a positive attitude every day, and gives that infectious positivity to those around her. When other students are having a hard day, she doesn't shy away from them, she approaches them, asks them what is wrong, and tries to help make them happy again!

