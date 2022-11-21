POCATELLO — Congratulations to Jubilee Edwards, a first-grade learner attending Edahow Elementary, and Landon Rasmussen, an eighth-grade learner attending Hawthorne Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 November C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Jubilee was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Heather Judy. In her nomination letter, Ms. Judy wrote: “Jubilee Edwards shows a lot of outstanding character, attitude, kindness and encouragement for a student her age. She is constantly looking out for others around her, noticing when others are feeling sad, and always tries to make them happy again. You can always find Jubilee trying to lend a helping hand, or trying to make someone smile. She comes in with a positive attitude every day, and gives that infectious positivity to those around her. When other students are having a hard day, she doesn't shy away from them, she approaches them, asks them what is wrong, and tries to help make them happy again!
"Most 1st graders wouldn't take that role of caring for others as serious as she does. I think Jubilee is a great candidate for the CAKE award.”
Landon was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Jenni Peterson. In her nomination letter, Ms. Peterson wrote: “I believe Landon deserves the CAKE award. Academically he is thriving. He has an 89% in both ELA and Math Honors courses. His work is always done with exactness and thoughtfulness.
"More importantly, Landon is kind, compassionate, and willing to help his peers. Landon is in leadership and offers "peer tutoring" to my Intervention learners during Flex. He is always willing to help others become better. One particular learn(er) has been struggling with math. Landon sat with him all week, helping him understand his math assignments. He explains the equation, and when the learner gets an answer correct, they do a handshake and celebrate the victory. This has been so special to watch as an educator. Landon has a gift of making those around him want to be better. With Landon, friend groups or social circles do not matter. He works with anyone and treats everyone like they are incredibly important. I love having him as a learner. He is creating a positive learning environment here at Hawthorne and should be recognized for all he does.”
Jubilee and Landon were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Nov. 15. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Family McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
