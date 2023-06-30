Did you know skin is our largest organ? Our skin helps to regulate body temperature, control blood pressure, prevent moisture loss and protect from UV radiation. Because it does so much for our bodies, we should pay close attention to caring for this significant organ. Ensuring we are nourished and eating well is one way to care for our skin.
Achieving healthy skin goes beyond topical skincare products. A well-balanced diet can enhance our complexion and promote skin health.
Eating various fruits and vegetables provides essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals and fight against inflammation. This can help to prevent excess damage when we spend time in the sun.
Compounds, specifically the antioxidant lycopene, found in tomatoes can protect against sunburns. In a 2012 study, participants who consumed three tablespoons of tomato paste daily for 10 weeks were less susceptible to sunburn and redness than those who did not.
Berries are a rich source of antioxidants that can protect from harsh UV radiation. Berries, kiwi fruit and citrus are high in vitamin C, an essential vitamin for collagen production.
Hydrating our bodies is another helpful way to maintain healthy skin. Drinking adequate water or eating foods with a high water content helps keep the skin hydrated and healthy. Cucumbers, citrus fruits, tomatoes and watermelon are examples of foods with high water content.
Eating foods that contain Omega-3 fatty acids can promote healthy skin. Fatty fish such as salmon, trout and sardines are high in Omega-3 fatty acids and have anti-inflammatory properties. Flaxseeds and walnuts contain vitamin E and are also good sources of Omega-3 fatty acids. The healthy fats in these foods help to prevent moisture loss.
Our skin goes through so much in the summertime, especially with high UV levels in Eastern Idaho. Wearing sunscreen, covering up, hats and sunglasses are simple things we can do on high UV days to prevent damage to our skin.
Prioritizing nutrition and protecting our skin from the sun during the summer is essential to maintain healthy skin and prevent damage.
Sources: Today’s Dietitian, Food and Nutrition, Journal of Pharmaceutical Care, Lisa Drayer RD, Abbey Sharp MS RD of Abbey’s Kitchen, American Journal of Clinical Nutrition
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.