The Idaho State-Civic Symphony's season is fast approaching — and it’s bringing a slice of the Big Apple to the halls of the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
The 2022-23 season, themed Notes from New York, will launch on Sept. 23, followed by a series of five additional programs scattered throughout the coming months and ending with the finale on April 22 titled “Manhattan Skyline.”
Nell Flanders in August began her tenure as director of orchestral activities/assistant professor in Idaho State University's music department and conductor and artistic director of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony.
She explained that the season’s programs are rich with contemporary music and performances from guest artists and guest composers from the Big Apple itself.
“I’ve been living in New York since 2010 and I feel like I’m bringing a little bit of New York with me,” said Flanders, who moved to Pocatello this summer. “Part of that is having a composer who is associated with New York on each of the programs.”
Sept. 23’s program, titled “Meet Me in New York,” features the world premiere of a new orchestration of guest composer Edward Smaldone’s “Murmurations” with Shandra Helman, chair of the ISU music department, performing as guest soloist and clarinet.
Smaldone will be attending two of the symphony’s rehearsals beforehand, an experience that Flanders explained is a unique opportunity for the orchestra.
“With so much of the music we play, the composer is not around,” Flanders said. “Being able to talk to the composer and say ‘Hey, what did you have in mind for this section?’ is a really exciting thing.”
Works by many celebrated composers will be featured throughout the symphony's upcoming season, including New York composers Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Leonard Bernstein, composer of Broadway’s "West Side Story," as well as Sibelius, Ravel, Smetana, Grieg and Respighi.
For Dec. 2 and 3’s program, the well-loved and attended “Joy to the World” holiday concert, the symphony will be performing Duke Ellington’s jazz-themed take on Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” with the ISU Concert Choir and Camerata Singers, along with many favorite sing-along carols and holiday songs.
Other guest soloists from out of town include concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, violin soloist Madeline Adkins, and returning piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel, who will perform in Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A minor” in April.
Flanders explained that three Broadway guest vocalists will be performing as part of Jan. 28’s program titled “Broadway Lights” (POPS Concert), and on Feb. 25 the symphony will be performing contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres.”
“Mazzoli’s music has more of an edgy, contemporary style, and she has started incorporating popular music idioms into classical composition,” said Flanders. “I won’t give away the tricks she uses, but… the music she makes sounds like you’re hearing the sound of outer space. It’s really amazing.”
Other contemporary composers presented this season include Jesse Montgomery and Lowell Liebermann.
There will also be a symphony concert on Oct. 28 titled "Central Park" and in May there will be an ISU faculty music concert, sponsored by the Symphony Association. More details will be released soon.
Flanders, who was previously a visiting lecturer in orchestra studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said the chance to work in a musical environment with students is something that drew her to Pocatello.
“I’ve taught at a lot of different universities, and I know that the university is an environment I find really stimulating,” she said. “I like being able to interact with people from different disciplines and people who are thinking about interesting things and doing interesting things. And I love performing. So (ISU) seemed like a natural fit.”
But Flanders was not a stranger to this side of the country. For the past 10 years she’s regularly visited her friend Rebecca McFaul, who is a faculty member at Utah State University, and moving to nearby Pocatello wasn’t a difficult decision.
When Flanders interviewed at ISU for the symphony director’s position, there were two major appeals that helped solidify her desire to settle down in the Gem State.
“One was the colleagues,” she said. “I really liked the people I met through the interview process. In my experiences as a teacher, having colleagues you like and a supportive structure in combination with students who are excited to learn, is what makes teaching fun.”
Another appeal was the opportunity to conduct a symphony of not just college students, but faculty and community members as well. Such a thing as is found with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony is not a common occurrence in the orchestra world, and she explained it’s an incredible opportunity for students to perform beside their teachers and learn from them.
“And the fact that there’s no other orchestra in this city means there’s tremendous community support for the orchestra,” she said. “It feels like a real opportunity.”
Flanders has clocked in many years both as a musician and conductor at several universities and symphonies. She continues to both conduct and play the violin with the Chelsea Symphony in New York, and she also held the Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg assistant director position at the Princeton Symphony Orchestra from 2018 to 2021.
She’s earned degrees from Oberlin Conservatory, Mannes College and the Peabody Conservatory and has conducted youth orchestras in Panama since 2016. Although there was a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, she returned to Panama this summer to continue conducting.
“It was wonderful to see a bunch of the students that I had known from before and see that they had progressed,” she said. “What I love about going to Panama is that the students are so eager for instruction. My strong hope is to be able to bring some of those students to study at ISU.
They’re really just hungry to study abroad, and there aren’t that many opportunities to study in Panama.”
Flanders’ desire to bring learning opportunities and experiences to music students also extends to the broader community, and she’s hopeful that with the start of the 2022-23 season people can return to the Jensen Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center and enjoy music in person.
“Last night’s rehearsal was the first time I had a rehearsal without a mask on for several years and it felt great,” Flanders said last week. “We have a fantastic season planned and one of my top goals is to put on some fantastic, high-quality concerts. I want to encourage people to come back and hear the concerts live with or without masks. We’ll be live streaming the concerts again this year, but anybody who’s been to a concert knows that it’s just not the same. In addition to offering free tickets for most of the concerts to all ISU students, tickets for younger kids will now cost only $5, so we hope to see lots of families in the audience this year."
Flanders invites the community out to enjoy composers they may be familiar with, and those whose work they haven’t yet heard.
“There are composers whose music has not been performed in Pocatello, and I’m excited to share some new trends in music with our audiences,” she said. “I love many styles of music, and I think it’s important for both players and audiences to get familiar with a broad variety of styles. I’ve tried to put together programs that the audience is going to come away really excited about.
For those interested in purchasing season tickets to the Idaho State-Civic Symphony's Notes from New York, please call 208-282-3595, visit the Box Office at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visit the website at thesymphony.us for more information.
The Stephens also has new student pricing for ages K-12 where tickets are $5 per concert or $25 for the classical series package. Admission is free for ISU students for the classical concerts.