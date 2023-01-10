You are quoted “I get so flippin tired of (people) saying don’t spend my taxes. I pay more taxes than just about anybody...and if I stay in the community, I’ll be one of the top taxpayers.” Referring to the P.A.G.E. group as a “very loud vocal minority ruining this community.” First I congratulate you on becoming a Bannock Country Apex taxpayer. Second ponder the fact the loud vocal minority was very instrumental in your primary election defeat. Bannock County has a per capita income of $27,544 with a 13% poverty rate. If the median married taxpayer owns a home, county property tax is probably his/her greatest tax burden. Watchdog groups can do a great service to the community why not embrace them. Politicians retreat like Sea Anemones when quizzed about expenditures....look what happened in the City Council...too many questions.The county received a $17 million windfall. Consider improving existing infrastructure, e.g. the county horse racing venue. Give the taxpayers a financial status of the Wellness Center. What’s the true cost, eliminating fund accounting gimmicks. Building a $20 million facility for Low A class baseball without MLB tie in and support is pure folly.A couple hundred years ago John Marshall wrote “the power to tax is the power to destroy.” A hundred years later Justice Holmes added “taxes are the price we pay for civilization.” Elected officials must find a balance, provide the best most effective government for the least amount of taxpayer money. Just don’t destroy us.
