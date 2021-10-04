Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In 1960, his ICU nurse would hold what would be my father’s last smoke at the opening of his tracheostomy. Years would go by: children struggling to breathe, families struggling to comprehend a diagnosis without hope, and still millions of dollars would be spent to mislead and misinform us. Some politicians would ride in this time of confusion into the halls of power on the back of the tobacco industry’s Trojan horse.
We’ve had enough time now, decades, to be aware of our responsibility to those around us, if we light up a cigarette or spray our yards with a toxic chemical.
Perhaps we all can be forgiven a little for our confusion and hesitancy and for stumbling so badly with this pandemic. It came suddenly, like some biblical plague, but COVID-19, a deadly member of the coronavirus family (common cold virus) is not likely to go away for a long time. The sooner we embrace the public health tools available to us (vaccinations, testing, face coverings, and social distancing), the sooner we will harvest the true benefits of living in a free society and a powerful nation, stumbling but not fallen.