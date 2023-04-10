There are federal laws against the distribution of pornography. The definition is clear and the purpose of the laws are clear. Pornography should not be in a public library.
This has nothing to do with gender. A member of the LGBTQ community called me mean for the things I said about their community. I’m not saying things about them any more than I would be criticizing drivers of cars when I teach my child to stay out of the street. As an adult, I know that cars are dangerous and have the power to take my child’s life. I care nothing about the drivers of the cars. My goal is to protect my child and my family.
This is life-threatening. I’m not referring to the 45,000 deaths from suicide each year. I’m talking about what happens to a child’s life once they’re exposed to pornography. Once they’ve been exposed to pornography … what’s next?
There are hundreds of studies telling us that pornography is addicting. There are classes, books and research for parents, teachers and clergy on how to keep addictions out of our homes.
This is not a gender issue.
Parents today have to teach their children to never talk to strangers … not because of gender, but because society has become a sexual free-for-all and our children are the targets.
Pornography is contraband, it is illegal and inappropriate. Not only for children, but for adults and parents and librarians who have to evaluate, handle and distribute these books.
It’s disturbing to have to go before a group of adults charged with the well-being of our community and PLEAD with them not to ply our children with pornography.
300+ very graphic books filled with every sexual perversion possible are in our library right now.
If you believe as I do that pornography has no place in a public library speak up. Wake your neighbors, wake your pastors, wake your church leaders and congregations. Take a stand and tell our mayor and his council that tou wSnt it to stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.