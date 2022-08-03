Hatwai Fire

Tony Smith sprays down the smoldering remains of a barn Monday along 38th Street N orth at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill. The barn caught fire late Sunday night and the blaze, named the Hatwai Fire, took off up the hill, burning an estimated 76 acres.

 August Frank/Tribune

A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 50 percent contained Monday evening, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho Department of Lands responded.