CHUBBUCK — Firefighters saved a camper trailer and multiple sheds from a brush fire that ignited in a field north of Chubbuck late Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the fire along Yellowstone Highway near Kaigan Road began as a controlled burn. But the flames spread out of control around 4:10 p.m., scorching 4 acres before North Bannock firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
The fire came close to a camper trailer and sheds but firefighters pushed back the flames. A fence on the property, however, was scorched by the fire.
The blaze did not result in any injuries or evacuations.
North Bannock firefighters had the fire contained in about 30 minutes.
Chubbuck police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded.