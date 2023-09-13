Eames Complex

Emergency responders at Idaho State University's Eames Complex Wednesday afternoon following the report of a hazardous materials leak.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Students and faculty at Idaho State University’s Eames Complex were forced to shelter in place for about two hours Wednesday following a hazardous materials leak.

The Pocatello Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area of the Eames Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday after a Boron trifluoride gas leak, according to a news release. ISU officials had asked students, faculty and staff located at the Eames Complex to shelter in place around 11:45 a.m., according to ISU spokesperson Emily Frandsen.

