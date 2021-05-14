According to Wall Street Journal, 0.32 percent of Americans have their knickers in a knot over possibly paying more corporate, capital gains or personal income tax. Do you know one of these people? They are America’s ultra-rich.
Some say that taxing the rich is modern-day gleaning, the act of collecting leftover crops from farmers' fields after they have been commercially harvested described in the Hebrew Bible that became a legally enforced entitlement of the poor in a number of Christian kingdoms. Some say that taxing the rich is the concept of "noblesse oblige," a French term born in the late 1800s, that implies the responsibility of nobility and the wealthy to give of their means and talent for the benefit of those with lesser means. Taxing the rich is not easy. Charles Dickens' 1843 novella, "A Christmas Carol," is the heartwarming tale of how rich people must be supernaturally terrorized into sharing.
When I was growing up in Salt Lake City, a teenager in the 1950s, my Dad took me to the Exchange Club where I met some of the city’s very wealthy. In conversation I learned that these men felt great pride in helping pay off debt from Great Depression, World War II, and infrastructure like interstate highways and Snake River dams so that their children and grandchildren would not be burdened. In those days, corporate tax was 4 to 5 percent of GDP; now it is 1 to 2 percent. In the 1950s and early ’60s, top marginal income tax rates were over 90 percent; now 37 percent. Tom Brokaw called these historic people “The Greatest Generation” because they did what was right. Leaders built a strong national economy that shared and distributed wealth to the highest point of economic equality by the mid 1970s, a time when a single job supported a family. Not so today.
The ultra-rich 0.32 percent of Americans have built a strong bulwark to justify keeping their high incomes, accumulated wealth and property. Ronald Reagan advocated this thinking with supply-side or trickle-down economic policies. Rationale to keep one’s wealth and not share was championed by Ayn Rand in fiction books and by economist James Buchanan in public choice theory. The top 1 percent now own more wealth than the bottom 92 percent, and the 50 wealthiest Americans own more wealth than the bottom half of American society — 165 million people. While millions of Americans have lost their jobs and incomes during the pandemic, over the past year 650 billionaires have seen their wealth increase by $1.3 trillion.
Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have proposed infrastructure spending to fix, improve and modernize. The definition of infrastructure has broadened to include broadband communications, care for children, elderly and the ill, better instructional delivery and more. There are book-end philosophies about paying. The scarcity view perceives that things will get worse and we the people will be stuck with ever more debt so infrastructure spending should be small. The abundance view, taken by the Greatest Generation, is optimistic about American innovation and productive work to grow the economy and tax base as it was done in the 1940s-1970s so investment can be large.
Whether infrastructure spending is to be small or large, any will make things better. I am in the abundance camp, confident that better infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will boost the economy and pay the bills. I advocate not fighting over small pieces of the infrastructure pie but finding ways to make the pie bigger for everyone.
Will the ultra-rich 0.32 percent of Americans step up to "noblesse oblige" responsibility or sense a supernatural call to share their wealth? Surveys show that 64 percent of Americans agree that the very rich should contribute an extra share of their total wealth each year to support public programs like infrastructure. Among the 26 percent who side with the rich are sentiments such as they earned their wealth, I don’t want government to take my money, and winning the lottery might make me rich and I’d like to keep the winnings. There is a trend of wealthy people such as Warren Buffet saying the wealthy like him should pay more taxes. More information will be in the news.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy submarine captain and manufacturing manager.