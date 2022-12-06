Please everyone, contact your Bannock County Commissioners and insist that more review is done of the financial status of the proposed stadium before the money is dedicated.

Pioneer league baseball is dying. MLB has withdrawn support. This league will no longer be attracting major league talent. Just wait and watch Idaho Falls’ team flounder over the next season or two.

