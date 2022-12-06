Please everyone, contact your Bannock County Commissioners and insist that more review is done of the financial status of the proposed stadium before the money is dedicated.
Pioneer league baseball is dying. MLB has withdrawn support. This league will no longer be attracting major league talent. Just wait and watch Idaho Falls’ team flounder over the next season or two.
The thought that a Pioneer league could be a financial benefit for Pocatello is absurd given the costs of building and maintaining a facility here.
Does anyone really believe that a stadium could be built for $20M?
This all smacks of a slick out of town sales person promoting a project that will be beneficial for his business at the expense of Pocatello.
And, there is no rational justification for pushing this through merely because a commissioner wants to have this complete prior to the end of his term.
PLEASE Bannock Commissioners, do NOT approve this funding at your December 9 meeting.
Ronald Solbrig,
Pocatello
