The National Handgun and Assault Rifle Association (otherwise known as the NRA) has been giving America a false narrative for many years. The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is about the National Guard. As I remember, we had our rifles neatly stacked in our arms room as every Guard unit certainly does. Any REASONABLE laws concerning firearms are clearly constitutional. The public brandishing of assault weapons at polling places and FBI Offices is not a "well ordered militia." Not by a long shot. No pun intended.

