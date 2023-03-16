ISJ just (Wednesday 15 March 2023, page 1) reported that Representative Tammy Nichols proposes to ban mRNA vaccines. I have to presume she's serious, but her proposal does not have any hint of sanity.

What if, as a private citizen and in consultation with my doctor, I WANT to get an mRNA vaccine? Does this proposal plan to invade the doctor-patient relationship?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.