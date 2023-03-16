ISJ just (Wednesday 15 March 2023, page 1) reported that Representative Tammy Nichols proposes to ban mRNA vaccines. I have to presume she's serious, but her proposal does not have any hint of sanity.
What if, as a private citizen and in consultation with my doctor, I WANT to get an mRNA vaccine? Does this proposal plan to invade the doctor-patient relationship?
What if, as a parent, and (again) in consultation with my child's pediatrician, I WANT to get my child vaccinated? Does this proposal plan to invade the integrity and privacy of the family unit?
What if, as an adult child with guardianship of a parent, and (again) in consultation with my parent's physician, I intend to get my aging parent treated with an mRNA vaccine? Does this proposal plan to invade the sanctity of the guardianship arrangement?
What if, as an employer, and (again) in consultation with a clinic, I recommend to all my employees, in an effort to ensure that they do not spread disease to their fellow employees and to my company's customers, that they get the mRNA vaccine? Does this proposal plan to invade the heretofore-sacrosanct borders defining ordinary private enterprise?
What if, as a leader, and (again) in consultation with a medical professional, I recommend to all the congregants in my particular religious establishment, that they get an mRNA vaccine, to protect the establishment and the people we all interact with routinely? Does this proposal plan to invade the First-Amendment-guaranteed inviolability of this religious establishment?
There is simply no merit to this proposal, especially given that to take effect it MUST violate various social institutions that have historically been regarded by Idaho Republicans as off limits to invasion by government.
What can Representative Nichols possibly be thinking, and has she bothered to considered how invasive this proposal would have to be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.