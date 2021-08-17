The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 3-2 during a meeting on Tuesday evening to start the upcoming school year without a mask mandate.
Board Chairman Dave Mattson and board members Jackie Cranor and Jim Facer voted in favor of the optional mask policy. Board members Paul Vitale and Janie Gebhardt voted against it.
The board's split decision to not require face coverings in schools comes just one week before students are set to return to classrooms on Aug. 25.
Two neighboring school districts, Marsh Valley and American Falls, also opted to not require face coverings in their schools for the upcoming school year.
School District 25 said its optional mask policy is meant to prioritize family choice when it comes to mask-wearing in schools. The school board and district administrators' focus, they said, will be on maintaining a five-day week of in-person instruction for students this school year.
"It's hard. It's just hard on everybody," Mattson said of the board's decision in an interview with the Idaho State Journal. "But we are the last line and we had to make a decision. I'm glad right now, but it would break my heart if we start losing kids. If all hell breaks loose and we lose a bunch of teachers or kids, I don't know what's going to happen."
The trustees took their vote on the issue in the presence of dozens of community members who came to the meeting Tuesday evening at the district's main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello to share their thoughts on the prospect of a mask mandate in the district's schools.
The school board's meeting room quickly filled to capacity and members of the public overflowed into a separate room in the building where organizers directed them to wait their turn to speak. More than 20 people spoke at the meeting in opposition to a mask mandate, while only two people spoke in favor of the measure.
The two who spoke in favor were met with disapproving grunts and "boos" from those in the room who disagreed with them.
The meeting was tense throughout, with repeated interjections from an emotional crowd of anti-mask parents and community members. The shouts prompted Mattson to threaten an early adjournment of the meeting ahead of the board's vote on the mask mandate issue.
While Mattson voted for the optional mask policy, he said if there's any indication school attendees' health is at risk from COVID-19, the board will reconsider requiring masks in the future.
School District 25 Superintendent Dr. Doug Howell said of the board's vote that he recognizes the trustees have been "placed in a very difficult position without clear direction from other state agencies."
"We fully support tonight’s board decision," Howell said, adding that in order to "remain in school and to maintain all of our activities, we will need the cooperation of our staff, parents and patrons as we all continue to navigate the conditions that we continue to encounter with Covid-19.”