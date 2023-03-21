15 MINUTES it was over. If it had been a horse race they would have won by a mile. But it wasn’t a horse race. It was a Pocatello City Council meeting.
It will take me longer than 15 minutes to type this letter, but let me recap last Thursday’s City Council meeting. The Agenda announced boldly on the front page that if Covid returned they would mandate masks. Just to let you know what would happen if you don’t behave. So sit down and shut-up.
They called roll, had a prayer, skipped the minutes and waived the treasurers report. Then they reviewed 11 issues; including a few hirings, plat map approvals, city properties, 2 resolutions and $3.7 million In funding. They passed each issue, signed the papers.. and ended the meeting.
I had to be a world record.. 15 MINUTES after beginning the meeting Mayor Blad and HIS council left the room. It couldn’t have been OUR City Council, because we elected OUR City Council and they would have cared what we thought. Right?
NO PUBLIC COMMENT indefinitely, in Pocatello’s City Council meetings. Unbelievable!!
A horse race would have netted them a grand trophy.. but it wasn’t a horse race.. it was our tax money, and our town… it was more high density housing you’ll have to pass each day or roads to nowhere while our potholes go untouched or Drag Queens and Pornography in the library, just to name a few issues the public might be interested in.
Don’t worry about the $3.7 Million, the hires or plat approvals... you don’t need to KNOW about that. Taxpayers aren’t allowed to question or comment on things like that.
ALERT.. March 27, the Mayor and HIS council will allow the public an hour to get whatever they want off their chests… you’ll have 2 minutes.. make it short. Join us and let the council know how you feel about their NO COMMENT policy.
