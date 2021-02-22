In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, Grizzly bear 399 and her four cubs feed on a deer carcass in southern Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Federal investigators have decided not to pursue charges against a woman suspected of illegally feeding the grizzly bears at her home in Jackson Hole. The woman denied that food was put out for grizzlies, only moose. Feeding grizzlies is illegal but feeding moose is legal in Wyoming.