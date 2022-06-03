POCATELLO — Two more acts have been announced to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month.
The Idaho Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting tribute acts Nirvanish and The Faux Fighters in Pocatello on June 10.
Nirvanish is a tribute to Nirvana that strives to replicate the audio integrity of Nirvana's recorded work while capturing the electric fury that the group was known for on stage. Their raw live experience—full of iconic singles and deep-cuts—is the perfect alternative for die-hard grunge fans who never had the opportunity to see the legendary band in person.
The Faux Fighters were born out of singer S. Chelsea Scott’s uncanny resemblance to Dave Grohl, and the band, who captures the essence of Foo Fighters with their dynamic and engaging stage show, has now solidified themselves as the country’s premiere Foo Fighter tribute act.
The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is bringing Nashville duo Lakeview to the amphitheatre on June 11.
Brought up on mixtapes of country legends such as Randy Travis and Conway Twitty, with a ’90s dash of Toby Keith, Big and Rich, and Brooks & Dunn, Lakeview has the DNA of country music coursing through their veins and is unapologetic in their cutting-edge sound.
Infusing country, rock and pop into a singular style rooted in old-school storytelling elevated by carpe diem attitude and edgy production, Lakeview is quickly grabbing the attention of critics, being featured on The Boot’s “New Songs You Need To Hear” list and Country Now dubbing them “the next big act in Country music.”
Tickets for both of these shows are just $10 and will include an exclusive drone show. Tickets will be available very soon at countryconcertseries.com.
The Idaho Country Concert Series is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union. The Pocatello Summer Concert Series sponsored by Go Out Local, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho State Journal, Teton Honda, Teton Volkswagen, Booth Architecture PLLC, Portneuf Health Trust, Health City USA, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, Deschutes Brewery, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Two Towns Cider house, Precept Wine, and Sockeye Brewing.