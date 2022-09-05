Nine people were injured in wrecks across East Idaho over Labor Day weekend, Idaho State Police reported.
The worst of the crashes was a two-vehicle collision that left six people injured on Highway 20 north of Island Park at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
The wreck occurred when the driver of a 2022 Chrysler Voyager minivan heading westbound on Highway 20 tried to turn onto North Big Springs Loop and was struck by an eastbound 2020 Infiniti QX80 SUV, state police said.
The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old man from India, as well as his five passengers were all transported via air and ground ambulances to the hospital, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old woman from Battle Ground, Washington, and her three passengers did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said.
The crash shut down Highway 20 for three hours, state police said.
An air ambulance was also called in to transport the victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 east of Ririe in Bonneville County.
The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday and left the motorcyclist, a 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, injured. She was airlifted via emergency helicopter to a nearby hospital, state police said.
Authorities said she was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 on her 1987 Honda motorcycle when she lost control and crashed. State police said she was wearing a helmet.
The first crash of the weekend occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Arco in Butte County.
State police said a Ford F150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on Highway 20-26 "when it crossed over the center line and struck a Chevrolet Astro van."
The driver of the Ford F150, a 28 year-old male from Rigby, and the driver of the Astro van, a 53 year-old male from Mackay, were both transported to the hospital via ground ambulances.
Highway 20-26 was shut down for over four hours because of the crash, state police said.
State police have not released the names or conditions of those injured in the weekend wrecks.
All three of the crashes remain under investigation by state police.