POCATELLO — Cakes and Shakes near Idaho State University has recently been purchased by new owners and has been renamed Lou Lou Bell's Cakes and Shakes.
Amelia Brown-Olea, the new owner of the bakery, explained that she and her husband Brian decided to purchase the business and lease the building because it has always been her dream to own a bakery.
"She's been baking for as long as we've been together," said Brian. "The idea was to have a family-run business that would become a bakery and an ice cream parlor."
Lou Lou Bell's Cakes & Shakes is located at 624 E. Benton St. The bakery will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. They will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Before operating this business, Brown-Olea worked as a nurse. She describes her new bakery as a "career change."
"I've been a nurse for 22 years," she said. "When this came up for sale, I thought 'Why not.'"
Brian explained that Brown-Olea bakes everything in the mornings and the bakery opens in the early afternoon.
"She takes polls asking people what they like and what they want," he said. "We try to do something different every week."
Brown-Olea explained that the most popular menu items so far have been the Brownie Shake and the Oreo Shake.
"I've also had a lot of requests for gluten-free Oreo Shakes," she said. "We're trying to do more gluten-free items. I'm trying to get more information about diabetic dietary needs."
Brown-Olea explained that her favorite part about operating a bakery is the creative aspect and making people happy.
"When I hand them a shake and it has a mountain of whipped cream and a cherry," she explained, "without even tasting it, they just smile, and they're so happy. That makes me happy."
Brown-Olea explained that she hopes to give back to the community with her business. All Lou Lou Bell's goods are locally sourced. They also offer discounts for teachers, first responders and people in the military.
"We try to have events to support the community," Brown-Olea said. "We have Teachers Week and Nurses Week."
Recently, Lou Lou Bell's had a graduation event where graduates were given free cupcakes and a 10 percent discount on shakes.
Brown-Olea is also having the building remodeled. The walls have been repainted, and one of the walls now features a mural that was painted by Nick Hottmann. Brown-Olea also hopes to have new flooring in by the end of the summer.
More information about the business can be found at facebook.com/eastidahocakesandshakes.