AMERICAN FALLS — An expansive new addition to the local Lamb Weston plant will produce chopped and formed products such as potato patties and potato puffs, according to a corporate press release.
The new facility will commence with production in early 2022, and 70 additional workers will be hired to staff it, according to the May 19 press release.
"The line will be built to the highest safety and food safety standards in the industry," the company said.
The original building was constructed in 1960 and was the first Lamb Weston french fry facility in the U.S.
To recruit the new workers, the company has scheduled a job fair for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 at the Mountain View Event Center at 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello.
The jobs should be filled by the end of this year. The company has openings for general laborers, electricians, machine operators, quality technicians, packaging operators and maintenance mechanics.
American Falls potato farmer Kamren Koompin, who also serves as chairman of the community's school board, believes the new jobs will be great for the area's economy. He said the plant expansion should also result in more contracted potato acres and will maximize the use of the crop profile, providing an outlet for using undersized spuds that don't the make the grade for other uses.
"The sign that they're actually building this here, it does show their commitment to keeping this plant running and viable," Koompin said. "Hopefully it's a good sign of more things to come."
Lamb Weston is a leading manufacturer of frozen fries and other potato products.
The company’s global team includes more than 7,000 workers. For more information, visit lambweston.com/careers.