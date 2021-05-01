Pocatello will be getting a new taste of Indian cuisine this summer.
Saffron Indian Restaurant will be located at 1200 Yellowstone Ave. in a building that formerly housed the Bamboo Garden eatery.
The owner of the Indian restaurant, Mohammed Chaudry, has been a Pocatello resident for over three years, being a past executive chef at another local favorite, Himalayan Flavor. Chaudry has over 40 years of chef experience, including owning three restaurants in his home country of Pakistan.
Saffron will offer traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Asian dishes with both buffet and standard menu options. One of the signature dishes will be samosas, which are a fried pastry with a savory filling typically consisting of spiced vegetables and lamb. Other staples will be fried rice, chicken tikka and butter chicken. The restaurant will be open every day, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will have a standard price of $14.95 for the all-you-can-eat buffet.
Chaudry plans to officially open for business on an undetermined date in June, and plans to start hiring employees such as managers, servers and cooks on May 25.