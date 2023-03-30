Geraldine's Pocatello

The new Pocatello Geraldine's Bake Shoppe and Deli opened on Tuesday on South Fifth Avenue near Idaho State University. 

POCATELLO — Local residents now have two locations to purchase famous Geraldine's baked goods.

A second Geraldine's Bake Shoppe and Deli is now open at 1301 S. 5th Ave. near Idaho State University in Pocatello. It's the same location as the former Reed's Waffles and Ice Cream shop.

