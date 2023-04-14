KobsNawotniakNASA_3.jpeg

Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, associate professor of geosciences at Idaho State University, takes a selfie in front of a space suit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. 

 Photos courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — When she was just five years old, Shannon Kobs Nawotniak became the youngest member of her town’s gem and mineral club in Holland, Michigan.

Even though she was 70 years younger than the average member, she and her father (the second youngest member usually in attendance) would enthusiastically meet with rock hobbyists who treated Kobs Nawotniak like a bonus granddaughter and took her on field trips to find fossils.

thumbnail_KobsNawotniakNASA_2.jpg

Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, associate professor of geosciences at Idaho State University, trains using a set of astronaut gloves at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

