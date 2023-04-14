POCATELLO — When she was just five years old, Shannon Kobs Nawotniak became the youngest member of her town’s gem and mineral club in Holland, Michigan.
Even though she was 70 years younger than the average member, she and her father (the second youngest member usually in attendance) would enthusiastically meet with rock hobbyists who treated Kobs Nawotniak like a bonus granddaughter and took her on field trips to find fossils.
For Kobs Nawotniak, who would later go on to receive her first hard hat and rock hammer for Christmas in the second grade, the club was a special place to be.
“I just loved rocks as a kid,” said Kobs Nawotniak. “In kindergarten on the playground I’d pick up gravel and if I didn’t have pockets I’d put them in my shoe. Having this community of people who were rock hounds and hobbyists who liked shiny objects and had a passion for being outside created this really warm, supportive environment that validated all of those little kid interests and helped give it a framework that I could keep growing from.”
Her interests in rocks did grow. To date, it has taken Kobs Nawotniak—who is a physical volcanologist as well as an associate professor of geosciences at Idaho State University—all around the world. She has hiked through the icy terrain of Iceland, visited volcano sites in Japan and Ecuador, and done post-doctoral field work in Veracruz, Mexico.
But although she has hit many corners Earth has to offer, there have been several out-of-this-world projects that have placed her focus on locations that are both close to home and as far away as the moon — literally.
Kobs Nawotniak is currently serving as a member of NASA’s Joint EVA Test Team (JETT) 3, which has been conducting experiments to help prepare astronauts for the upcoming 2025 Artemis III launch. It will be the first time since the 1972 Apollo 17 mission that astronauts will set foot on the moon.
And this time, NASA wants to not just prove it’s possible once again, but also provide astronauts with the knowledge and tools to collect invaluable rocks from the lunar surface that will be the subject of study for many years to come.
Craters of the Moon National Monument, 2014-2019
Over the span of several summers, just two hours away from Pocatello, Kobs Nawotniak and a team of NASA scientists explored the lava fields of Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. Its terrain of volcanic structures and landforms make it similar to Earth’s only natural satellite, providing a fantastic playground for scientists to conduct experiments and tests that will help prepare for the Artemis III moonwalk.
“I’ve done work in Hawaii and Iceland…trying to use these places that are representations of what things might look like on Mars and the moon,” said Kobs Nawotniak. “But right here in our backyard, people don’t realize the Eastern Snake River Plain and Craters of the Moon is one of the best locations on Earth to do that sort of work. We’ve got features out here that are essentially identical to ones that we see on the moon. They’re just a lot smaller because of the different gravity.”
Kobs Nawotniak was no stranger to trekking around Craters of the Moon for study when these projects arose. One of her early undergraduate internships, paid for by the Michigan Space Grant Consortium, brought her to the Snake River Plain where she had the opportunity to assist a professor studying volcanoes. It was through this internship that she got a leg up into the world of space exploration planning, and it was after she became a professor in 2011 that she said she had the chance to hike around the Plains “counting rocks” with a team from NASA.
Over several summers they studied the terrain, wrote proposals and took on leadership roles for certain projects, she said.
“In all my experiences I’ve gotten to work with brilliant, enthusiastic, generous people and it’s just been such a pleasure,” she said. “You think about your fantasy work environment and I mean I’m extraordinarily lucky to work here at ISU but when I get to work with NASA and we’re working on the same project and diving in deep, it’s just such a privilege.”
In addition to exploring the volcanic landscape of Craters of the Moon, in 2019 she also authored a study that was published in an issue of Astrobiology. It offered a solution as to how astronauts on Mars could efficiently communicate back to Mission Control on Earth roughly 140 million miles away.
Her studies suggested? Texting.
“I like to joke that it was my peak millennial moment that I get to write a paper about texting to Mars,” she said. “But the issue is that four-minute light travel time (from Mars to Earth). Imagine you ask a question and eight to ten minutes later you finally get the answer and without warning it’s blasting into your headset. That is disruptive. And you’re in space, so you have nowhere to write anything down...So instead if you’re able to send information as text—though astronauts don’t have motor control in their glovesb— if we had someone in the Mars habitat acting as their relay, they can be sending back key information as text that layers on top of the video audio feed that goes back to Earth. Earth can be most effective by sending these text messages back within. Then it’s also still searchable and it’s really clear communication.”
This research was a part of the BASALT (Biologic Analog Science Associated with Lava Terrains) Project, one of the projects that brought Kobs Nawotniak and NASA scientists to Craters of the Moon. In addition to BASALT, the team also used the terrain to simulate moonwalking exploration with the project FINESSE (Field Investigations to Enable Solar System Science and Exploration).
Kobs Nawotniak’s studies also brought her into the SUBSEA Project (Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog), where she researched underwater volcanoes of the Pacific Ocean seafloor.
She explained all these past projects have given her the resume to have the opportunity to serve on NASA’s JETT 3 Team.
To the Moon, 2025
When the next crew of astronauts set foot on the moon come 2025, they will have a few different missions than those who visited it over fifty years ago.
They’ll be collecting rock samples like before, but this time they’ll also be exploring locations that the sun has never touched, and thanks to technological advances they’ll also be capable of stashing a unique sample to bring home from those areas.
Ice.
“They’re going into areas of the South Pole called PSR, or Permanently Shadowed Regions. They’ve never been lit by the sun,” said Kobs Nawotniak. “So little molecular volatiles like water and other gases will end up getting trapped there because it’s so cold and they’re basically glued into place. So we’re going to be collecting samples from some of those areas and looking at different kinds of volatiles.”
Kobs Nawotniak explained scientists are optimistic that the knowledge they’ll gain from studying these samples could help answer questions about the origins of water in our solar system. In addition to collecting lunar material, astronauts will be setting up instruments and conducting experiments while on the moon and will also be mapping areas as well.
The moonwalk won’t just be a one-and-done mission, either. She explained NASA anticipates for multiple lunar walks that range from three to six hours of work per visit.
“The Artemis missions are a whole new era of space exploration,” she said, and later added, “Historically, if you look at where major technological advances have happened, a lot of times unfortunately it’s associated with war and conflict because it’s about surviving…I love that this time it can be something that’s grounded in peaceful exploration and discovery.”
For those who are critical of the amount that the United States government spends on its space program and exploration — the White House recently proposed a $27.2 billion budget for NASA for the year of 2024 — Kobs Nawotniak explained that there is economic benefit for the country as well as technological advances that NASA discovers that helps the quality of life on Earth.
“I think one of the things to remember is that we actually have a lot of evidence and a lot of studies that indicate that investing in things like NASA end up having, depending on the study, anywhere from seven to 22 times return on investment to the US economy,” she said. “It turns out technology we develop to be able to pick up a rock on the moon sometimes translates into the technology that changes how we live on Earth.”
She continued, “We don’t always know what transformation that will be, but long-term history shows that when we invest in stuff like this, we change our quality of life on Earth. And by giving ourselves hard problems, we create innovative and creative solutions that move technology forward.”
NASA’s research also has a positive impact for individuals within the area, as Kobs Nawotniak well knows. There have been many ISU undergraduate and graduate students involved with these projects over the years, she explained, which provides great opportunity for Idaho students.
One such student was Angela Garcia, who earned her master’s degree in geology and now serves on the SUBSEA Project and works for NASA. Garcia was Kobs Nawotniak’s former student, and Kobs Nawotniak said it’s been a great experience seeing Garcia’s growth.
“It’s exciting to watch a student go from your student to your colleague like that, and getting to work with her again is just amazing,” she said. “She’s fantastic and she’s doing really, really important stuff to be able to support the Artemis missions.”
Back in mid-March NASA appointed the science leads for the Artemis III and Artemis IV missions and in early April named its crew of astronauts for the Artemis II mission. The four astronauts selected will be sent on a ten-day journey around the moon with an anticipated launch slated for November 2024.
As for Kobs Nawotniak, the science backroom team for the Artemis III mission has yet to be officially selected. But having the opportunity to serve on the JETT 3 Team to make such an astronomical leap forward has been a dream.
“It’s hugely exciting to be a part of building us in that direction and creating a roadmap for it, and then to see where it’s ultimately going to go,” she said.
