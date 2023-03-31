Robert Lau standing in Caribou Jack hardware store

Robert Lau stands inside the Caribou Jack’s hardware, outdoor and kitchenware store set to soon open in the former U.S. Bank building on North Arthur Avenue in downtown Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Caribou Jack’s Trading Co.’s second location in Historic Downtown Pocatello is throwing its grand opening celebration from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8.

Over the three-day celebration, many of the store’s vendors will be on-site for demos and informational sessions, including Traeger, Milwaukee Tools, PPG, Valspar, and Gozney Pizza Ovens.

