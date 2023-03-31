POCATELLO — Caribou Jack’s Trading Co.’s second location in Historic Downtown Pocatello is throwing its grand opening celebration from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8.
Over the three-day celebration, many of the store’s vendors will be on-site for demos and informational sessions, including Traeger, Milwaukee Tools, PPG, Valspar, and Gozney Pizza Ovens.
Caribou Jack’s is more than a typical hardware store — beyond nuts and bolts, the store includes plumbing; electrical; kitchenware; grilling and barbecue; camping and fishing; paint; and toys and sporting goods departments.
The Pocatello location includes an expanded kitchenwares department, featuring Wusthof knives, Emile Henry, Lodge, and more. It also carries a wide selection of grills as well as an assortment of over 200 barbecue sauces, rubs, and spices. DIYers and contractors will be impressed with the expanded selections of paints, stains, tools, and tool accessories.
“We already had many Pocatello customers traveling to our Soda Springs location for some of our unique offerings, like Traeger products and barbecue sauces. Pocatello felt like a natural place to grow our business and cater to some of our long-distance customers,” says Robert Lau, owner of Caribou Jack’s. “And we are excited to be a part of the Downtown neighborhood. I love the energy and atmosphere here.”
Currently, the store’s Pocatello location does not have a cafe, like in Soda Springs. The long-term goal is to add a cafe, which will showcase many of the grills, kitchen tools, barbecue sauces, and rubs that are sold in-store.
“We are excited to welcome Robert, his family, and team to Historic Downtown. We are grateful for their investment and commitment to our neighborhood. We look forward to a prosperous future with them in Downtown,” says Stephanie Palagi, CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Caribou Jack’s Old Town location, at 120 N. Arthur, is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Grand opening festivities will take place all day Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8.
ABOUT CARIBOU JACK’S
Caribou Jack’s is a set of family-owned, family-operated, and family-friendly hardware, construction, housewares, and BBQ stores. It is a community gathering point, where DIYers can collect everything they need for a weekend project, contractors can make large-scale inventory orders, and customers can grab BBQ and cookware products to make delicious meals at home. For more information, visit www.cariboujacks.com.
