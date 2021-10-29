FORT HALL — Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Native Services Unit congratulates Boys & Girls Club of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes for their recognition as a Native Boys & Girls Club chartered site within Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).
The new Boys & Girls Club of Fort Hall is located on Mission Road, east of the Rodeo grounds (next to the Tribal Tax Building).
Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the largest Native youth service provider in the nation, with more than 200 Clubs reaching 120,000+ Native youth in American Indian, Alaska Native, American Samoan, and Hawaiian tribal communities. Native Clubs prioritize the well-being of youth, families, communities and staff through culture, life enhancing programs, and mentorship that fosters resiliency for Native young people and meets the needs of the community. Native youth find safe places, caring staff, hope and opportunity at the Club.
BGCA’s national programs are adapted and modified to integrate Native values, beliefs, and customs. The Native Services team has a unique understanding of the issues and ways of life relevant to serving Native youth and extensive experience working with Native communities. Our Native Services organizations are committed to strengthening Native Club members’ cultural identity through ethnically sensitive, aware, and appropriate programs and services that explicitly promote growth and development along critical social, emotional, intellectual, and physical dimensions.
“We are so honored and excited to welcome the Boys & Girls Club of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to our Boys & Girls Clubs in Indian Country family”, said Carla Knapp, National Vice President of Native Services.
The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Hall will be hosting a Grand Opening this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM. The theme will be a Trick or Treat Drive Thru style to meet and greet the staff and receive a treat. The public are welcome to stop by and welcome the new Boys & Girls Club to the Fort Hall community.
In 2022, Boys & Girls Clubs of America looks forward to celebrating 30 Years of Boys & Girls Clubs in Indian Country. For more information you can go to www.naclubs.org