Dustin Manwaring

Idaho Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, is pushing to move the state’s presidential primary from March to May.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE — A new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature on Monday would move Idaho’s presidential primary election from March to May.

However, the change could have the unintended consequence of delaying Idaho’s presidential primary election until after candidates clinch their party’s nomination.

red in blue

Why in the world would a presidential contender come to Idaho? Not only is the candidate with an (R) by their name a guaranteed winner, but with 4 electoral votes, Idaho isn't worth the effort and money.

