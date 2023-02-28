New bill

Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti presents a new bill before the House State Affairs Committee on Feb. 27, 2023, that would restrict minors from attending live drag, burlesque and erotic dancing shows.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a new bill Monday that the bill’s author said would restrict minors from attending so-called “sexual exhibitions,” including drag shows, burlesque performances, erotic dancing and stripteases — even with their parents’ consent.

If passed into law, Idaho’s new bill would also prevent drag, burlesque, strip shows and other shows from being held at public facilities or using public assets — including at city, state and county parks and city, county or state-owned venues, concert halls or performing arts centers.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Better late than never, I'm sure that a lot of the damage has already been done.. We will know when there are hundreds of 12 year olds crying for a sex change. These radical leftist commiecrats need to be sent packing back to San Francisco where they belong.

