It’s the scary new (actually old) political sensation that’s sweeping the right-wing nation. From the savants of the Heritage Foundation to local pundits like election denier Brian Parsons, an alert spreads: The Neo Marxists are here, exponentially growing government with aspirations to destroy two remaining American foundations, the nuclear family and the (mostly Christian) institution of religion.

Accept LGBTQIA+ rights and marriage, or teaching truth about America’s treatment of its native population and former slaves, the birth of the civil rights movement and that racism, in various social and political forms still exists in the U.S.? Then you’ve been corrupted. Blame the Reds if going to church or synagogue or having children doesn’t appeal to you, or if you follow the tenants is Islam, Wicca or any religion the anti-woke don’t cotton to.

