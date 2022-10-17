It’s the scary new (actually old) political sensation that’s sweeping the right-wing nation. From the savants of the Heritage Foundation to local pundits like election denier Brian Parsons, an alert spreads: The Neo Marxists are here, exponentially growing government with aspirations to destroy two remaining American foundations, the nuclear family and the (mostly Christian) institution of religion.
Accept LGBTQIA+ rights and marriage, or teaching truth about America’s treatment of its native population and former slaves, the birth of the civil rights movement and that racism, in various social and political forms still exists in the U.S.? Then you’ve been corrupted. Blame the Reds if going to church or synagogue or having children doesn’t appeal to you, or if you follow the tenants is Islam, Wicca or any religion the anti-woke don’t cotton to.
The premise behind their angst is this: In order to destroy capitalism and the “American” way of life, the neo-Marxists fomented the sexual revolution, whereby traditional family and gender roles wither. Then, pinko humanities professors disseminated the new doctrine to an “elite” politician/media cabal, who extended brainwashing to public schools, textbooks and libraries. The victims of this latest Communist Menace become those who are religious, raise traditional families and enjoy patriarchal authority and its sometimes attendant ingrained white power.
What these “victims” and their academician influencers fail to consider is that society, like Marx’s contemporary Charles Darwin demonstrated for the biosphere, is evolving. Many women are choosing careers or deciding for themselves if they want to bear children. Many kids are being raised by single parents and/or same-sex parents and many people are finding spirituality and freedom outside of organized religion. In general the U.S. government tries its best to assist the economically depressed, ensure our health needs are met, encourage us to pursue happiness and see to it that truth is taught to students in public schools.
Our system of checks and balances continues to work, and there’s no Commies coming for your kids.
