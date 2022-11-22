I was happy to read Dan Huff’s letter to the editor (11/15) about rapid development in our community and how we value the land. In Idaho, we talk about how important agriculture is and how we enjoy the outdoors. However, as I travel through our community I see these open spaces being replaced by quickly built subdivisions. Development and growth are good things. They can help move a community forward. For instance, the front-page story from the ISJ on (10/14) about NeighborWorks building affordable housing for senior citizens in our community. Affordable housing is something this community needs. Especially for a segment of our population that deserves our respect instead of being overlooked.
On the other hand, the front-page story (11/4) about a developer building hundreds of half-a-million-dollar homes in the hills surrounding Pocatello. From where I stand, this growth is less helpful for the community at large. It goes against some of the most pressing issues our community faces: affordable housing, over-stressed infrastructure. A person is well within their rights to use private land to make a profit, it would just be nice if it had a larger purpose. I’m for smart, thoughtful growth that benefits this community for more than the next few years.
Developers have a lot of power in this town, and I’m sure none of them will be needing to seek out housing like what NeighborWorks is providing.
