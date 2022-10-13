The front page of Tuesday’s Idaho State Journal showed that somebody is finally doing something about providing low-cost housing for low-income residents of Pocatello. Neighborworks Pocatello has stepped up and will break ground on its second low-cost housing project. NWP will have the 49-apartment Park Meadows complex available for occupancy by, hopefully, the end of 2023. NWP previously broke ground on Bonneville Commons, an 18-structure project of low-cost housing that replaced the old Bonneville School and will, again hopefully, be available by the end of next year.
NWP isn’t the only organization helping provide housing locally. Gateway Habitat for Humanity just broke ground on its 13th family home. The non-profit has done hundreds of home repairs and provides installations to make homes handicapped accessible.
What has the state legislature done? HAH! The right side the aisle in the legislature is more concerned with terrorizing librarians, advising university presidents how to run Idaho’s institutions of higher learning and whining about a 2020 election that some 60 judges, many of them appointed by the losing candidate, declared legal. Note that when I say the right side of the aisle, I am referring to location, not correctness. The right side by location is the Republican side.
I proudly volunteered for the Neighborworks home tour Oct. 8, and I am glad to donate what money I can for NWP’s work. NWP does more than build low-cost housing, although that’s plenty. It supports Pocatello’s neighborhoods in many ways and home tour proceeds will all be divided equally among the neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, the legislature can’t even figure out how to provide property tax relief. And perhaps some of that giant budget surplus I’ve heard so much about could be used to benefit seniors who have to decide whether to pay rent or eat dinner. Neighborworks Pocatello and Gateway Habitat for Humanity don’t even have budget surpluses, and they are doing plenty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.