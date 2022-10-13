The front page of Tuesday’s Idaho State Journal showed that somebody is finally doing something about providing low-cost housing for low-income residents of Pocatello. Neighborworks Pocatello has stepped up and will break ground on its second low-cost housing project. NWP will have the 49-apartment Park Meadows complex available for occupancy by, hopefully, the end of 2023. NWP previously broke ground on Bonneville Commons, an 18-structure project of low-cost housing that replaced the old Bonneville School and will, again hopefully, be available by the end of next year.

NWP isn’t the only organization helping provide housing locally. Gateway Habitat for Humanity just broke ground on its 13th family home. The non-profit has done hundreds of home repairs and provides installations to make homes handicapped accessible.

