 National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Photo

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a child whose body was found in eastern Washington in February.

Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him, The Tri-City Herald reported.

On Feb. 5, hikers in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains, and notified police.

Authorities recovered the remains of a child, and on Wednesday Pasco Police said dental records had identified the remains as those of Edgar Casian.

Police also said a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad Edgar Casian-Garcia and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities and Pasco Police.

Araceli Medina, left, and Edgar Casian-Garcia 

The boy’s mother, Maria Quintero, told the Herald last June that she called police and Washington state Child Protective Services after her ex-boyfriend took custody of their son and two young daughters.

The two girls fled from a Mexico hotel room in May 2021 and told officials they had been abused. The missing child report for the boy was issued at that time.

Warrants for first-degree assault of a child were also issued in May 2021.

Last week, deputy prosecuting attorney Maureen Astley requested the new warrants.