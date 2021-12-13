Conditions may be shaping up for extremely icy roads starting on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Kevin Smith said a storm is expected to arrive in the Pocatello area between 3 and 5 p.m., give or take an hour.
Models predict the moisture will initially fall as rain, though strong southerly winds could limit the accumulation. Following a sudden temperature drop of 10 or more degrees, taking the temperature from the low 40s to well below freezing within the span of one or two hours, the second half of the storm should fall as snow, Smith said.
“If the roads are wet there’s the potential for a flash freeze,” he said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of the region, to remain in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
After the temperature drop, snowfall is expected to persist for two to four hours, potentially dumping 1 to 3 inches of snow on top of ice in the Portneuf Valley. In the higher surrounding mountains, the entire storm should deliver snow, with accumulations of 4 to 9 inches likely.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the National Weather Service recommended in its winter storm warning for East Idaho’s higher elevations.
Another system is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday night and into Thursday, dumping an inch or two of snow on the valley and 3 to 9 inches on the surrounding highlands.
Yet another system is expected to arrive on Saturday.
The weather service has issued winter storm warnings in the Island Park area and west of Bear Lake.
The system arriving in Southeast Idaho on Tuesday afternoon has been hitting the central mountains and the Island Park area since Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, the system had dumped 7 inches on Arco and 11 inches on Bellevue, and snow analysis based on radar data estimated accumulations in the highest elevations of the Boulder, Pioneer and Sawtooth mountains at 1 to 3 feet.
Strong winds will accompany the winter weather in East Idaho this week, creating blowing and drifting snow that will add to the travel difficulties.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains, where up to 20 inches of snow could fall on the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas. Winter weather warnings calling for snow are also in effect in much of the rest of Idaho as well as in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.
“We’re in a pretty active pattern and it looks like the active pattern will continue for a while,” Smith said.